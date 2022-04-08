08 April 2022

KP loves the darts and Vettel hitches a ride – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
08 April 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 8.

Football

Kalvin Phillips loves the darts!

Cristiano Ronaldo was immortalised in print.

Ellen White raised her bat.

Leicester were ready to toast Khun Vichai.

Nathan Patterson began the road to recovery.

Wales, golf, etc.

Villa’s hot-shots were in fine form – but spare a thought for Robin Olsen.

Formula One

Sebastian Vettel borrowed a marshal’s scooter to get a lift back to the pits!

Cricket

England captain Heather Knight reflected on their World Cup campaign.

Basketball

No end in sight for LeBron.

Tennis

Genie Bouchard hung out with David Beckham in Miami.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen came out on top in Leeds.

Baseball

Seth Beer x National Beer Day.

