27 June 2022

KP makes birthday wish and Raducanu wins at Wimbledon – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
27 June 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 27.

Football

Harry Kane continued his shirt sponsorship of Leyton Orient.

Jamie Carragher enjoyed Glastonbury.

Jamie Vardy was working hard.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu tasted victory on her Centre Court debut at Wimbledon.

While Novak Djokovic also won at SW19 on Monday.

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow was in sizzling form again.

What a series for Daryl Mitchell.

KP moved on to 42 not out and had just one wish.

A big day for England in Taunton.

And a proud day for four new caps.

Golf

Senior glory for Padraig Harrington.

Formula One

British Grand Prix race week.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish had reason to celebrate.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen arrives in Edinburgh for historic Ceremony of the Keys at Holyrood

world news

Woman dead and man fighting for life as house totally flattened in gas explosion

news

Northern Ireland Protocol: MPs are set to vote on controversial new legislation

news