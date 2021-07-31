Lambing season helps Laura Muir prepare for Tokyo

Laura Muir insists she can handle the pressure in Tokyo after the lambing season helped her prepare for the Olympics

The European 1500 metres champion, a qualified vet, races in the 1500m heats on Monday.

She has spent some of her time helping out on a farm in Scotland, which has kept her on her toes for the Games in Japan.

“There are so many little things – getting covered in various stuff you probably don’t want to mention,” she said.

“I remember, as well, helping out with lambing and there were little lambs on the hills. They’re fast little things, even though they’re only a few hours old, and we had to spray them to mark them with their mothers so they didn’t get lost.

“We had a great system, me and the farmer: he would drive the quad bike and at the last minute, I would jump off. I’d catch the lambs, because I was quick, and then we’d spray them, and then I would hop back on and we’d be off again.

“Running came in handy for that, I thought that was quite funny.”

Muir takes another shot at the 1500m after disappointment in Rio where she sat third with 200m left but faded to finish seventh.

Laura Muir races in the 1500m heats at the Olympics on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Since then she has become a quadruple indoor champion, a European champion in 2018 and claimed silver at the World Indoor Championships.

She will be up against defending champion Faith Kipyegon and world champion Sifan Hassan – who is targeting a triple crown of 1500m, 5000m and 10000m.

Muir said: “I’m in the greatest shape of my life. I’d love to give a good shot but it does depend on how the other parts of the race have gone on and where I am in terms of comparison to them, and what time we’re running.

“I’m so much more physically stronger. I know my body so much better as well. I know how I’m feeling when I’m running, can I push or can I not push?

“It will come down to the race. Things can change so quickly. It’s very hard to see how things are going to pan out but I know I’m in the best position anyway that I can be to be successful.

“I think I’m such a different athlete from where I was in Rio. Really a lot more all-round a different athlete, a lot stronger.”

Muir initially entered the 800m in Tokyo as well but pulled out earlier this month to ensure she would be in peak condition for the 1500m.

She said: “It will help a lot. We wanted to give ourselves the option of the double but, the more we looked at it, it would have been physically and mentally very very tough.

“I just had to think my best chances of a medal are in the 1500m, that’s my strongest event, and I want to be 100 per cent for that final.”