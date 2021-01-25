Lampard sack stuns stars, Root celebrates England win – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.
Football
News of Frank Lampard’s sacking by Chelsea was met with surprise.
Ross Barkley may have some revenge coming his way!
Fresh start for Mesut Ozil.
James Maddison celebrated reaching 100 games for Leicester.
Cricket
Joe Root took a leaf out of Andrew Flintoff’s sledging book.
KP: Sky is the limit for Root.
Mooooooooooooose!
Root celebrated a series win.
Greg James finally got his thumbs up from Jimmy.
Michael Vaughan was full of praise for Somerset after Jack Leach and Dom Bess, now at Yorkshire, starred for England.
KP was out in the snow.
What a ball!
Rugby union
Family first for Joe Marler.
Motor Racing
Jenson Button will own and drive for a team in the inaugural Extreme E motor racing season this year.
Boxing
Another KO for Joe Joyce.
Has Ryan Garcia got his dream fight?
UFC
Conor McGregor was rebuilding after his defeat to Dustin Poirier.
Nate Diaz wants Poirier next.
NFL
Tom Brady reached another Super Bowl.