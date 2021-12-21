21 December 2021

Las Vegas Raiders claim last-gasp win over Covid-hit Cleveland Browns

By NewsChain Sport
A last-second field goal helped the Las Vegas Raiders overcome a Covid-ravaged Cleveland Browns 16-14.

The Browns put up a valiant fight despite missing their top-two quarterbacks, with third-stringer Nick Mullens in charge of leading the team around the field.

The 26-year-old struggled early, giving up a 10-0 first-half lead before conducting a third-quarter charge that led to a Nick Chubb touchdown run.

Although Las Vegas kicker Daniel Carlson nailed a 40-yard field goal at the top of the fourth quarter to extend the Raiders’ lead back to six, Mullens responded with an 80-yard drive and found Harrison Bryant in the end zone to put the Browns on the cusp of an improbable victory.

But Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit back with a clutch drive of his own which culminated in Carlson’s 48-yard attempt sailing between the goalposts as the clock hit zero.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings kept their playoff hopes alive with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for two touchdowns in the win as the Bears were left to rue multiple costly errors in their third-straight defeat.

