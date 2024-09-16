Late field goal helps Kansas City Chiefs escape Cincinnati Bengals 26-25

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a late penalty and a 51-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to scrape past the Cincinnati Bengals 26-25.

Cincinnati appeared to be on top of the reigning Super Bowl champions when Evan McPherson converted a 53-yard field goal attempt to give the visitors a two-point lead with just over nine minutes remaining.

The Bengals’ defence had the victory all but wrapped up in the final minute when they forced the fearsome Chiefs’ offence to punt, but a penalty on safety Daijahn Anthony kept Kansas City’s window open just enough for Butker to resign Cincinnati to a 0-2 start to the season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a mixed outing with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns and 258 yards.

Earlier, the Green Bay Packers became the first NFL franchise to reach 800 wins after they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 on Sunday.

Despite last week’s injury to starting quarterback Jordan Love, back-up Malik Willis picked up a win and his first career touchdown, a 14-yard pass to Dontayvion Wicks in the first quarter.

Running back Josh Jacobs, though, was understandably the centre of the game plan with 32 carries for 151 yards.

Four touchdowns from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara inspired his side to a thumping 44-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Derek Carr threw for 243 yards, two touchdowns and an interception and punched in a one-yard running score as the Saints recorded a second emphatic win in succession.

There was also a big win for the Arizona Cardinals, who thumped the Los Angeles Rams 41-10 on the back of two touchdowns to star rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, following a quiet NFL debut last week.

Debutant Austin Siebert kicked seven field goals as Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels survived an injury scare and secured the first victory of his NFL career with a 21-18 triumph over the New York Giants.

Daniels completed 23 of 29 passes for 226 yards and added 44 yards on the ground, though all the points came from Siebert’s boot – only Rob Bironas, for the Tennessee Titans against the Houston Texans in 2007, has made more field goals in an NFL match.

Jason Myers’ 31-yard field goal provided the thrilling conclusion as the Seattle Seahawks prevailed 23-20 over the New England Patriots in overtime.

The Minnesota Vikings are the only NFC North team to maintain a spotless record over the first two games of the season after defeating Super Bowl runners-up the San Francisco 49ers 23-17. Sam Darnold hit Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor for touchdowns against his former club.

The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, slumped to a second straight defeat after the Las Vegas Raiders clawed their way back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and clinched the 26-23 win through kicker Daniel Carlson’s 38-yard field goal.

The scoreline was far more lop-sided at the Bank of America Stadium, where the Los Angeles Chargers combined for a total of 222 rushing yards in their thumping 26-3 victory over hosts the Carolina Panthers.

The Cleveland Browns bounced back from their week one defeat to Dallas with an 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars after QB Deshaun Watson went 22-of-34 passing for 186 yards and ran in the Browns’ only touchdown.

The New York Jets also secured their first victory of the season as the Tennessee Titans slumped to 0-2 in a 24-17 defeat.

A struggling Detroit Lions offence resulted in a 20-16 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who made it two wins from their two opening games of the season.

Bo Nix threw two interceptions as the Denver Broncos fell 13-6 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston’s defence sacked Caleb Williams seven times as the Texans defeated the Chicago Bears 19-13.