Laura Collett ‘on top of the world’ after clinching GB team eventing gold

Laura Collett and London 52 sealed a first British gold medal at the Paris Olympics as the eventing squad won the team competition at the Chateau de Versailles.

Collett and teammate Tom McEwen were both winning the title for a second time having triumphed in Tokyo three years ago, but it was a debut Olympic gold for Ros Canter, who was travelling reserve last time around.

With France starting the day in second, home fans were out in force hoping for a winning performance, resulting in an atmosphere to remember for Collett.

She said: “I’m on top of the world – riding into that stadium is an experience I don’t think I will ever have again, it was spine-tingling and then we just had to focus on trying to get the job done.

“I’ve said it a million times, but I owe everything to him, he’s the horse of a lifetime and I’m so, so proud of him.

“It’s very cool to win the first gold of the Games and long may it continue, it’s pretty special to be the first.”

Following a record-breaking performance in the dressage on day one, Britain went into the third phase narrowly ahead of France after Canter incurred 15 penalties for a missed flag in Saturday’s cross-country stage.

The advantage was increased when the first French rider Nicolas Touzaint had two fences down, with Canter knocking down the sixth fence before McEwen jumped clear.

It was then down to Collett and while London 52 clipped the final obstacle and went marginally over the allotted time to add a further 0.8 penalties, it was more than good enough for gold.

Of the team’s starting total, Collett said: “It was definitely not what we hoped for last night, but we managed to just think ‘regroup, it’s another day, another challenge’ and it turns out we’re all good under pressure which is quite good!”

McEwen insisted he never felt the pressure and had every confidence his horse, JL Dublin, would rise to the occasion in the ring.

He said “It felt incredible. Dubs was sensational, he was class from start to finish. He jumped his socks off and I knew it from the moment I warmed up. When he heard the crowd, he really picked up, he thought it was all for him, he didn’t care there was someone else in the ring.

“I knew he was feeling it and that I just had to navigate and steer as best as I could to help him get the clear.

“I don’t get nervous – I don’t know why, I could do this all day every day. I’m not very good when the pressure is off to be honest – a lovely, sunny day in Paris with packed stands and people loving it, a lot of union jacks and an incredible pony, what’s not to like?”

Canter admitted her relief after negotiating the final event with Lordships Graffalo.

She said: “The atmosphere was like nothing I have ever ridden in. The French crowd were obviously very noisy and it was like a pressure pit in there and the poles are beautiful to look at, but they’re hard to see when you’re in there. It all blends into the background and plays with your eyesight a little bit.

“It was hard work and nerve wracking, I don’t think I breathed the whole way round to be honest – I was just relieved to have jumped that last fence and become an Olympian.”

Canter admitted the flag penalty had left a “bitter taste”, as it effectively ended her hopes of an individual gold following a lengthy review process.

She added: “The support I had yesterday evening, everyone is competitive but they’ve been so kind.

“Yesterday carried on for a lot longer than it should. It would have been lovely to have had a bit of time to celebrate and enjoy what happened yesterday, but I haven’t been able to do that and it has left a little bit of a bitter taste at the moment.”