Laura Collett plans ‘very big party’ in Paris after eventing individual bronze

Laura Collett is planning to party in Paris after adding an individual Olympic bronze medal to her earlier team gold in eventing.

Collett, Tom McEwen and Ros Canter registered a comfortable victory in the team division, with the first two riders in the hunt for medals in the second round of jumping at the Chateau de Versailles.

Just 2.7 penalties separated Collett in third and McEwen in fourth, with German Michael Jung and Australian Christopher Burton filling the top two spots.

All four jumped clear rounds meaning the places remained unaltered but Collett could not have been more thrilled with her bronze after missing out on an individual medal in Tokyo, when the British team took gold and McEwen was a silver medallist.

She said: “I never thought this day would actually come. I was very lucky when I did ponies, juniors and young riders, each year I went and won a team and individual medal but then I went into seniors and realised it was an awful lot more difficult.

“Things haven’t gone to plan for really any of my senior appearances. In Tokyo I really thought I could and should have won an individual medal but things didn’t go to plan and I luckily learnt from my mistakes.

“We had a very strict plan coming here that we weren’t going to make the same mistakes as in Tokyo and the plan paid off and I’m just so lucky to have been given a second chance.

“Not many people get to go to one Olympic games and try to win a medal, I was lucky enough to go to two, so I’m relieved I managed to pull it off.”

Jung finished the competition on 21.80 penalties to win the gold, with Burton on 22.40 and Collett on a final mark of 23.10.

The German was winning a record third individual title after triumphing at London 2012 and in Rio in 2016 and Collett paid tribute to the rider’s achievements.

She added: “I personally think the best man won – he’s an absolute genius who has made every one of us ride so much better and improve our horses and riding. We still haven’t learnt how to beat him, but maybe one day we will.”

When asked how she planned to mark her Olympic medal double, Collett replied: “My friends and family are here, so we’re definitely planning to have a very big party and many parties when we get home as well, because these things don’t happen every day and I plan on celebrating.”

Burton also had his own thoughts on how the medallists might celebrate, adding: “I think the Germans have Jagermeister, the Australians have beer and the British have a cup of tea!”