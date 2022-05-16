16 May 2022

Laura Robson retires and Jake Daniels receives praise – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
16 May 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 16.

Football

Alisson Becker celebrated.

Angelo Ogbonna hailed Mark Noble.

Blackpool’s Jake Daniels received a lot of supportive messages following his decision to come out as gay.

Ben Foster said farewell to Watford.

Christian Benteke enjoyed his return to Aston Villa.

Tennis

Heather Watson gave Laura Robson her best wishes after the latter revealed she was retiring from the sport.

https://twitter.com/the_LTA/status/1526215901799800834?s=20&t=5loOaPzKYHnYonvP22gbDA

Golf

Tiger Woods was getting ready for the US PGA Championship.

