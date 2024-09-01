Lauren Rowles makes history as Great Britain secure three rowing gold medals

Lauren Rowles made history as Great Britain celebrated its greatest day of Paralympic rowing by grabbing three golds and a silver in Paris.

Benjamin Pritchard launched a dominant British display on the water with PR1 single sculls glory before Rowles became the sport’s first female triple champion with victory alongside Gregg Stevenson in the PR2 mixed doubles.

Breast cancer survivor Erin Kennedy steered home the formidable PR2 mixed coxed four team of Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Josh O’Brien and Ed Fuller to complete GB’s most successful rowing performance at the Games after Sam Murray and Annie Caddick were second in the PR3 mixed double sculls.

Rowles, who was champion alongside Laurence Whiteley in Rio and Tokyo, and former Royal Engineer Commando Stevenson powered past China in the final 500 metres to win by almost 2.5 seconds.

“It’s amazing, this is definitely the best one yet, to do it a third time in a row,” said the 26-year-old Rowles.

“What feels better than making history?

To have a bit of the Eiffel Tower on these medals and to do it with Gregg, the journey's been incredible

“To have a bit of the Eiffel Tower on these medals and to do it with Gregg, the journey’s been incredible.”

Military veteran Stevenson, who stood on an improvised explosive device while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2009, which led to a double leg amputation, memorably marked his Games debut at the age of 39.

“It’s just epic,” said the father of two.

“Commitment, I’ve struggled with that previously, so to turn up, work hard, be a role model for my kids and just hang about with Lauren and do what she does, which is grind and work and achieve, is the cherry on top.”

Britain’s coxed fours stretched a remarkable unbeaten run lasting 14 years with a commanding success in the final race of the day at Vaires-sur-Marne Stadium.

Victory – in six minutes 55.30 secs – came 18 years to the day since the car crash which prompted Rakauskaite’s journey into Para sport, while closing a difficult chapter in the life of cox Kennedy.

“I had 15 rounds of chemo and a double mastectomy,” said Kennedy, who was diagnosed in October 2022.

“Credit to my team-mates because they allowed me to race with them while I was on chemo which maybe was a little bit nuts.

“Without them, the belief in myself might have run out at some point but they never let it happen.

“This is the end of a chapter and the start of a new one and we’re just looking forward.”

I’ve always wanted to be an athlete. When I was a kid I thought that chance was taken away from me.

Lithuania-born Rakauskaite added: “Every year this is going to be a golden moment, no longer a car accident.

“I’ve always wanted to be an athlete. When I was a kid I thought that chance was taken away from me.”

Pritchard laid the foundations for an unprecedented day for Britain on the eastern outskirts of the French capital.

The 32-year-old Welshman topped the podium by winning an event mired in controversy in nine minutes 3.84 seconds.

World record holder Roman Polianskyi of Ukraine clinched silver, with Australian Erik Horrie upgraded to bronze after his country lodged a complaint which caused Italy’s Giacomo Perini to be excluded for having a communication device in his boat.

“For everything to pay off like that and to win in style is pretty special,” said Pritchard.

Australian pair Nikki Ayers and Jed Altschwager prevented Britain completing a clean sweep from their four medal races by finishing 1.45 seconds ahead of silver medallists Murray and Caddick.