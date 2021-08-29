Lauren Steadman claims gold as Britain dominates triathlon

Lauren Steadman, right, won triathlon gold, while team-mate Claire Cashmore took bronze (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
2:10am, Sun 29 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Glory for Lauren Steadman led the way as Great Britain picked up a glittering full complement of triathlon medals on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Steadman upgraded the PT4 silver she won in Rio five years ago to PTS5 gold with a finish of 1:04:46, 41 seconds clear of American Grace Norman.

ParalympicsGB team-mate Claire Cashmore completed the podium in that race in a time of 1:07:36, while fellow Briton George Peasgood earlier won men’s silver in 58:55.

Sign up to our newsletter

Paralympics

British

PA