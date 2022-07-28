28 July 2022

Lewis Hamilton hails retiring Sebastian Vettel – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
28 July 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 28.

Football

Marcus Rashford enjoyed himself.

Harry Maguire worked hard.

Everton got their man.

Wilfried Zaha delved into the archives.

And had a message on his boots.

The Ramsey brothers had a grapple.

Jamie Vardy enjoyed media day.

Formula One

Sebastian Vettel called time on his F1 career.

Cricket

The trailer for Ben Stokes’ documentary was released.

Eoin Morgan and Co were on the golf course.

Sam Billings enjoyed a nice view.

Sachin Tendulkar hailed India’s success.

