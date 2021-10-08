Lewis Hamilton to serve 10-place grid penalty for Turkish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will serve a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix after taking on a new engine (Sedat Suna/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)
By NewsChain Sport
10:24am, Fri 08 Oct 2021
Lewis Hamilton will serve a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s Turkish Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has been forced to take on a new engine – his fourth of the year, one more than is permitted.

However, Hamilton will avoid starting from the back as he is changing only the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) and not a full power unit.

Hamilton will hope to come through the field like title rival Max Verstappen did at the last race in Russia, where the Dutchman served his own grid penalty for taking on a fourth engine.

Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points with seven races of a fiercely contested season remaining.

