Liam Gallagher makes Champions League final plea – Friday’s sporting social

Liam Gallagher is hoping to be at the Champions League final
By NewsChain Sport
17:56pm, Fri 14 May 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 14.

Football

Liam Gallagher played the ‘do you know who I am?’ card in a bid to get into Manchester City’s Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto.

Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler are the new custodians of Liverpool’s former training ground at Melwood.

Fabinho and Thiago were pleased with a big Liverpool win.

Tottenham took a trip down memory lane.

Dog training with David Beckham.

Beckham was also discussing a possible link-up between Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham and Inter Miami. As you do.

Return of the cannon – Arsenal unveiled their away kit for next season.

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho get their hands on the prize.

Jesse Lingard was also celebrating.

As was Cesc Fabregas.

Marcus Rashford wished Antonio Valencia all the best following his retirement.

‘Gareth Woodgate investigates’ why a reporter got his name wrong.

Cricket

Stuart Broad wished Harry Gurney well in retirement.

Golf

Sergio Garcia got the shot.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo marked a year since signing for McLaren.

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed watching some racing on two wheels.

Boxing

Frank Warren hailed Tyson Fury for conquering his mental health issues.

Manny Pacquiao was feeling spiritual.

Mixed martial arts

No money no problem for Man Utd fan Conor McGregor.

