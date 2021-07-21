Life in Tokyo with Jazmin Sawyers – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 21.

Olympics

Jazmin Sawyers provided an insight into life as an athlete at Tokyo 2020.

But Amber Hill would not be joining her in Japan.

Adam Peaty and Max Whitlock were raring to go.

The taekwondo team are ready.

Alex Morgan was looking forward to the Olympic football tournament getting under way.

But the US suffered a shock defeat.

No such problem for Team GB, though.

It was hot on the track.

Time to focus.

A Gold-winning caddie was wishing Team GB’s class of 2021 good luck.

Paralympian Stef Reid was also getting excited about Tokyo.

Football

More competition for David De Gea and Dean Henderson.

A new signing at the National Football Museum.

Jesse Lingard was feeling good.

Comedian Jon Richardson wished Marcelo Bielsa well on his birthday.

Patrice Evra was wishing he could follow himself.

Four years at Liverpool for Andrew Robertson, who struggled with the heat.

Cricket

She said yes!

Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Jos Buttler loved England’s T20 win over Pakistan.

Kate Cross and Danni Wyatt looked forward to The Hundred.

Yorkshire spinner Josh Poysden retired from cricket.

Tennis

Back to school for Emma Raducanu.

Snooker

Neil Robertson had a trim.

Basketball

NBA players react after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 50-point performance led the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA title.

Some NFL players were also impressed with the Bucks.

As was Romelu Lukaku.

And no sporting success is complete without a special WWE belt.