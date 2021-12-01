01 December 2021

Lijnders’ assist and Konta calls it a day – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
01 December 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 1.

Football

A special assist for Pep Lijnders.

Record-breaker Ellen White felt grateful.

Manchester United reflected on Marcus Rashford’s debut.

Well said, Liam Cooper.

Leeds’ players were happy with their last-gasp win.

Alan Shearer looked back on a worldie.

Jamie Carragher had a laugh.

Mason Mount reflected on precious time with “little legend” Tony.

Happy birthday.

Liverpool recalled the appointment of Bill Shankly as manager, on this day in 1959.

Cricket

Virat Kohli stayed put.

Michael Vaughan’s trip Down Under was delayed.

Tennis

Johanna Konta announced her retirement from tennis.

Golf

Lee Westwood worked on his swing.

