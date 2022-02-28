28 February 2022

Liverpool players revel in Carabao Cup win – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
28 February 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 28.

Football

Liverpool’s players reacted to their cup win.

As did Chelsea’s Kai Havertz.

Glenn Roeder was remembered.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is loving life at Barcelona.

Cricket

Nat Sciver starred in England’s warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Good grab!

MMA

Conor McGregor was on the black stuff.

Tennis

Cameron Norrie enjoyed Mexico.

Winter Olympics

Team GB champions scrub up well.

