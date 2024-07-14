Local favourite Robert MacIntyre rides his luck to win Genesis Scottish Open

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre took full advantage of an extraordinary stroke of luck to win the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.

MacIntyre, who was denied the title 12 months ago by Rory McIlroy’s stunning finish, produced one of his own after trailing Adam Scott by two shots with three to play in a rollercoaster final round.

The left-hander made an eagle on the par-five 16th following a brilliant approach shot, albeit only after a free drop from knee-high rough after discovering a sprinkler head near his ball.

That took MacIntyre alongside Scott on 17 under par and, to the delight of a raucous home crowd, he holed from 20 feet for birdie on the 18th to complete a remarkable triumph.

MacIntyre began the day two shots behind Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Aberg and his challenge looked to have fizzled out as he covered his first 13 holes in one over par.

A long birdie putt across the 14th green saw MacIntyre close the gap to Scott to a single shot before the Australian doubled his lead thanks to a birdie on the 16th.

The former world number one looked a certain winner at this point, especially with MacIntyre driving into heavy rough on the par-five 16th, but after taking a practice swing MacIntyre discovered a sprinkler near his ball.

The Ryder Cup star was therefore allowed a free drop and took full advantage, hitting a stunning approach from 247 yards to six feet and calmly rolling in the eagle putt before sealing the win with a birdie on the last.

Scott had set the target after a closing 67, the 43-year-old – who turns 44 on Tuesday – carding seven birdies, a double bogey and two bogeys as he looked set to win his first title since the Genesis Invitational in February 2020.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy finished in a six-way tie for fourth on 14 under following a closing 68, with Aberg also on the same score after a disappointing 73.

MacIntyre, who let out a roar of delight after his winning birdie, told Sky Sports: “I think I lost my voice after the scream on that hole. I thought I was short.

“I’ve put a lot of work into this. I’ve changed a lot within the team and I’ve just worked hard. I wanted The Scottish Open.

“I got a bit of luck on 16 that you need a bit of luck to win golf tournaments. I couldn’t believe when I heard a sprinkler under my foot where my spike is at and I’m like no way.

“It was covered and I thought, I got lucky, it was meant to be.

“Next week is a new week but I tell you, I’m going to celebrate this with my family, friends, and everyone here. I’m going to celebrate this one hard. We’ll pitch up to The Open when we pitch up to The Open.”

A gracious Scott paid tribute to MacIntyre and looked to take the positives from his own superb performance.

“There was a lot of good stuff for me this week,” Scott said. “It’s hard to complain about anything.

“It’s the first time I’ve been in contention this year. I like where my game is headed going into next week. Feel like I’m playing at a high level.

“Sitting around all morning I thought I was going to have to shoot like eight under to have a chance and then it got quite tricky out there. I’m disappointed to not get a crack at the end. I had a chance with the putt on the last – it went right and I read it straight.

“(But I’m) pleased for Bob. This is a big win. I played with him yesterday, and you can hear them singing over there. I think that’s awesome for him and hopefully I can take some good form into next week.”