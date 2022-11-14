14 November 2022

Looking ahead, and back, to the World Cup – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
14 November 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 14.

Formula One

George Russell was still celebrating his first F1 win in Brazil.

Roberto Carlos popped into the Alfa Romeo garage.

Cricket

England were still on top of the world after their T20 World Cup triumph.

Adam Gilchrist was thankful for the birthday love.

Football

The Three Lions met up ahead of the World Cup.

Aaron Ramsey brought back his blond look of Euro 2016 for the World Cup.

Dan James gave his backing to an unofficial Wales World Cup anthem.

Ronaldinho played the part.

Players headed to Qatar.

Barcelona turned the clock back for some Messi and Henry magic.

Golf

Disappointment for Collin Morikawa.

Justin Rose congratulated Tony Finau.

Lee Westwood got to work in the gym.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King Charles celebrates 74th birthday with new role as Ranger of Windsor Great Park, just like his father

news

Boris will be back, says loyal cheerleader Nadine Dorries

news

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news