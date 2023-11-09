Powered By Pixels
09 November 2023

Los Angeles Angels appoint veteran former Texas Rangers boss Ron Washington

By NewsChain Sport
09 November 2023

The Los Angeles Angels have appointed veteran former Texas Rangers boss Ron Washington as their new manager, the Major League team have announced.

The 71-year-old succeeds Phil Nevin, whose contract was not renewed after the Angels failed to reach this season’s play-offs.

Washington, who had been on the coaching staff at Atlanta, led the Rangers to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011 in his last frontline job.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Carol Vorderman quits BBC radio show over new social media guidelines

news

44 charged after Just Stop Oil protests in Whitehall and National Gallery

news

Family of Captain Sir Tom Moore ordered to demolish unauthorised spa pool

news