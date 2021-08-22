Lukaku on target, while Kane features in Spurs win – Sunday’s sporting social

Romelu Lukaku (left), Dele Alli and Harry Kane (Nick Potts/David Davies/PA)
By NewsChain Sport
18:01pm, Sun 22 Aug 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.

Football

Romelu Lukaku was on target for Chelsea.

Dele Alli celebrated his first goal of the season.

Harry Kane made his first appearance this campaign.

Liverpool were still celebrating Saturday’s win.

Manchester City remembered Vincent Kompany’s arrival.

Everton remembered Rhys Jones.

Happy birthday.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan backed The Hundred to get bigger and better.

England turned the clock back.

Paralympics

Preparations for the Tokyo Games continued.

Formula One

Mercedes were counting down to the end of the summer break.

As was George Russell with one eye on Spa.

And Ferrari.

Romain Grosjean was enjoying life after F1.

Mick Schumacher was proud.

