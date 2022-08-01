01 August 2022

Luke Donald named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain

By NewsChain Sport
01 August 2022

Luke Donald has been named Europe’s Ryder Cup captain for next year’s contest in Rome after Henrik Stenson was stripped of the role.

Stenson was appointed captain on March 15, but the Swede’s tenure lasted just 127 days before he was sacked for breaking his contract by joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Donald was on the winning side in all four of his Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including the record victories in 2004 and 2006 and 2012’s ‘Miracle at Medinah’, where he won the opening singles match against Bubba Watson.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

England celebrate Euro 2022 success with thousands of fans at Trafalgar Square party

football

‘We changed society’: Jubilant scenes as England crowned Euro 2022 champions

football

Queen and Prince William hail ‘inspirational’ England after Euro 2022 triumph

football