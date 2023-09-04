04 September 2023

Luke Donald’s wild cards look forward to Ryder Cup – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
04 September 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 4.

Football

Evan Ferguson was still celebrating his hat-trick.

Happy birthday.

Tennis

There is a new world number one.

Golf

Luke Donald named his six wild card picks for the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Shane Lowry will play his first home Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose was grateful.

Robert MacIntyre is heading to Rome.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz was celebrating after a great birthday weekend at Monza.

10 out of 10 for Max Verstappen.

Good mates George Russell and Alex Albon.

