Luke Littler and Raymond van Barneveld set for mouthwatering generation game

Luke Littler and Raymond van Barneveld will clash in the last 16 of the World Darts Championship on Saturday.

Forty years separate 16-year-old Littler, the youngest player to reach this stage of the tournament, and the 56-year-old five-time world champion.

Here the PA news agency underlines the vast differences between the duo as they go head to head for a place in the quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace.

Experience

Van Barneveld won his fifth and most recent world title in on New Year’s Day in 2007, 21 days before Littler was born.

The Dutchman has also won a number of major ranking crowns in both the PDC and BDO organisations.

Littler won his first senior event at the 2021 Irish Open at the age of 14.

He won the World Youth Championship in Minehead last month, averaging 102.16 in the final, to qualify for Ally Pally.

Skill

As of Friday afternoon, Littler was one of only 10 players to average over 100 in a single match in this year’s tournament so far. His statistics of 106.12 in his first round win over Christian Kist ranking second only behind Stephen Bunting’s 107.28 against Ryan Joyce.

Littler also averaged over 90 in his subsequent victories over Andrew Gilding and Matt Campbell, and has lost just two sets in the tournament so far.

Van Barneveld averaged almost 100 in his first win over Radek Szaganski, but less than 90 in his win over Jim Williams.

Fuel

Littler’s penchant for kebabs has provided plenty of food for thought with one London takeaway promising him free meals for life if he wins the world title, while an establishment in his hometown of Warrington is advertising Littler’s ‘favourite kebab’ on its menu.

Van Barneveld is less likely to opt for the takeaway option. His 2022 campaign almost came unstuck after a bout of food poisoning brought on by a dodgy Chinese.

Instead, the Dutchman said he expected to celebrate Christmas with a “gourmet dinner” after his opening win.

What they say

There is no disguising the age discrepancy between the pair as they prepare for one of the most eagerly awaited darts clashes of recent times.

“It would be unbelievable to play Raymond,” said Littler. “I used to imitate him all the time – stood in my nappy, celebrating like Barney.”

Van Barneveld responded: “The guy is amazing. When I was 16 I was playing with Lego and Playmobile, we didn’t have the internet or whatever.”