Luke Littler given Premier League place after remarkable World Championship run
Teenager Luke Littler’s reward for his remarkable run to the World Championship final is a place in the Premier League.
The 16-year-old finished runner-up to world number one Luke Humphries at Alexandra Palace and his extraordinary run ensured record viewing figures for broadcasters Sky.
That put pressure on the Professional Darts Corporation to include Littler, who turns 17 later this month, even though he has not won a major title and as a result the Warrington youngster is set to become the youngest player in Premier League history.
“It’s unbelievable. No more development tour. This is it. Playing in the Premier League and comfortably in the (world’s top) 32,” Littler told Sky Sports News.
