Maisie Summers-Newton claims second Tokyo gold with 100m breaststroke victory

British swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton once again outshone idol Ellie Simmonds as she claimed her second gold of the Tokyo Games.

The 19-year-old clinched the SB6 100m breaststroke title with a Paralympic record and lifetime best of one minute 32.34 seconds.

GB’s opening-ceremony flagbearer Simmonds, whose exploits at London 2012 inspired her teenage team-mate, missed a podium place after finishing fourth, 7.6 seconds off the pace.

China’s Daomin Liu took silver and American Sophia Herzog claimed bronze, clocking 1min 33.30secs and 1min 36.06secs respectively.

Games debutant Summers-Newton picked up her maiden Paralympic gold on Thursday, taking the SM6 200m individual medley crown from five-time gold medallist Simmonds, who was fifth on that occasion.

The Northampton swimmer admits her successes have exceeded expectations.

She said: “I’d hoped for the first one in the individual medley but to get two, it’s just what dreams are made of isn’t it, really?

“Just incredible obviously, I have no words. I don’t think this one has sunk in as much as the medley because I really, really wanted it, so this one is just the icing on the cake definitely.”

Ellie Simmonds is a five-time Paralympic gold medallist (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Summers-Newton and Simmonds are set to compete together again in the S6 400m freestyle on Thursday.

Asked how her more experienced team-mate is, Summers-Newton replied: “Oh yeah, she’s fine.

“I think Ellie’s here – I don’t want to speak on behalf of her – but I think obviously she’s here for her fourth games just to really enjoy it and just to be with the team. I think that’s what everyone aims for.

“She’s inspired people like me and I’m sure all the other athletes here.”