Man United and Arsenal celebrate Europa League joy – Friday’s sporting social

Edinson Cavani and Alexandre Lacazette
Edinson Cavani and Alexandre Lacazette
By NewsChain Sport
18:01pm, Fri 16 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 16.

Football

Manchester United and Arsenal are in the Europa League semi-finals.

There is a fight for Juan Mata’s affections.

Formula One

Imola was not hot.

Sir Frank Williams celebrated his 79th birthday.

Max Verstappen was ready for action.

Charles Leclerc revealed a tribute to the absent fans.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish was enjoying his return to top form in Turkey.

Rugby league

Sonny Bill Williams was reminiscing.

NFL

A major career anniversary for Tom Brady.

Curling

It’s curling season.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA