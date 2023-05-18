18 May 2023

Manchester City celebrate big Champions League win – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18 May 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18.

Football

Manchester City celebrated their win over Real Madrid.

Leicester remembered a big day in their history.

David Beckham looked back on his final match.

Darwin Nunez donned Liverpool’s new kit.

Tennis

Roger Federer went to Africa.

Golf

Shane Lowry had time to kill when the start of the US PGA Championship was delayed due to frost.

