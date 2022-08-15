15 August 2022

Marc Cucurella reflects after making Chelsea debut – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.

Football

Marc Cucurella reflected on his Chelsea debut.

Tennis

Coco Gauff is the new world number one in doubles.

Athletics

Eilish McColgan was ready for action in Munich.

Boxing

Monday motivation, Tyson Fury style.

Formula One

Is Lewis Hamilton the GOAT?

Lando Norris took relaxing to the extreme.

Swimming

Adam Peaty enjoyed some downtime.

