22 May 2023

Mark Cavendish to retire from cycling at the end of the year

By NewsChain Sport
22 May 2023

Mark Cavendish has announced he will retire from professional cycling at the end of the current season.

Cavendish, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, made the announcement at a press conference on the rest day of the Giro d’Italia.

Cavendish said: “I’ve absolutely loved racing every kilometre of this race so far, so I feel it’s the perfect time to say it’s my final Giro d’Italia and 2023 will be my final season as a professional cyclist.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Heathrow claims flights won't be cancelled during half-term strike by security staff

world news

Home Secretary should quit if she breached ministerial code over speeding fine, says Keir Starmer

news

After weeks of turmoil Phillip Schofield quits 'This Morning'

news