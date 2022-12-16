16 December 2022

Mark Williams becomes oldest player to make maximum 147 break in competition

By NewsChain Sport
16 December 2022

Mark Williams has become the oldest player to make a competitive 147 break in his English Open quarter-final against Neil Robertson in Brentwood.

The 47-year-old Welshman recorded the third maximum of his career in the third frame of the match, having lost the first three frames, compiling just 17 points in the process.

After potting the black Williams began sauntering off for the mid-session interval before being called back to accept the congratulations of his Australian opponent.

Williams made his first competitive 147 break against Robert Milkins at the 2005 World Championship, and his second at a minor event in 2010. It is already the seventh maximum break of the season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hundreds of fish killed as world's largest cylindrical aquarium bursts in Berlin hotel releasing 1m litres of water

world news

Ten dead including five children in French apartment building fire

world news

Amber weather warning in force as snow brings travel disruption

news