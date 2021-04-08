Masters begins and county cricket returns – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 8.

Football

Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher for Strictly?

Jack Grealish delved into the archives.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were the main men in Munich as Paris St Germain pulled off a fine win over Champions League holders Bayern.

Thomas Muller turned his attention to the return leg in Paris.

Congratulations, Antoine Griezmann!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked a side in the war against Covid-19.

Manchester United assistant boss Mike Phelan was taking in the sights in Granada.

Didier Drogba was rather excited about the American takeover of Ipswich.

Fernando Torres-esque!

Romelu Lukaku had the Serie A title in his sights as Inter Milan beat Sassuolo to close in on the Scudetto.

An end of an era for Dan Walker and BBC’s Football Focus.

Chris Sutton took on the #IceFoot92.

Happy birthday to Keira Walsh!

Georginio Wijnaldum took a trip down memory lane.

As did Yannick Bolasie.

Cricket

The ECB’s moment of unity.

Stuart Broad chuckled at Nottinghamshire’s efforts to appear mean and moody at the start of the new county season.

Tim Bresnan was ready.

Sam Billings backed Kent.

Essex were wished well by West Ham’s Tomas Soucek.

Warwickshire’s Liam Norwell hit the ground running.

Sam Robson shone.

So too did Hampshire duo James Vince and Tom Alsop.

Too soon, KP?

Sachin Tendulkar was released from hospital to continue his recovery from coronavirus.

David Warner had a new look.

You don’t see that every day!

Happy birthday to Alec Stewart!

Golf

The Masters got under way at Augusta.

Boxing

He’s the boss.

Tennis

Johanna Konta enjoyed…spring?