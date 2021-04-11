Masters day three: Hideki Matsuyama out in front after weather-affected Saturday

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama produced a brilliant 65 to open up a four-shot lead after the weather-affected third round of the 85th Masters

Following a 78-minute delay due to a thunderstorm, Matsuyama fired an eagle and four birdies to cover the back nine at Augusta National in just 30 shots and take a massive step towards his first major title.

The first bogey-free round of the week left Matsuyama on 11 under par, with halfway leader Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Will Zalatoris all on seven under.

Aided by a hole-in-one on the sixth, Canada’s Corey Conners is five shots off the lead on six under, with 2015 champion Jordan Spieth another stroke back following a 72.

Tweet of the day

Hideki Matsuyama revealed what “inspired” his back nine of 30 following the weather delay.

Quote of the day

Former champion Patrick Reed reveals he is not as impressed as some with Augusta National’s famous azaleas.

Shot of the day

Corey Conners made just the sixth hole-in-one on the sixth hole in Masters history.

Worst shot of the day

Justin Thomas was still in contention when he stood over an 80-yard pitch to the 13th, but dumped his ball into Rae’s Creek and ran up a triple-bogey eight.

Round of the day

Hideki Matsuyama returned from the rain delay in inspired form and came home in 30 for a brilliant 65.

Statistic of the day

Bad news for anyone hoping to make a final-day charge.

Easiest hole

The par-five eighth to an average of just 4.389, yielding two eagles, 29 birdies and not a single bogey.

Toughest hole

The seventh hole played to an average of 4.556, with just two players making birdie as it played to a total of 30 over par.

Weather forecast

A cold front will move through near midday on Sunday, keeping a chance of a few showers in the forecast before 2pm before the sunshine and dry weather returns for the rest of the day. Any thunderstorms are expected to remain south and east of Augusta. Southwest winds turn west for the final round at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts during the afternoon hours.

Key tee times (all BST)

1910 Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman1920 Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners1930 Marc Leishman, Justin Rose1940 Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele