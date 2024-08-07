Matthew Hudson-Smith strikes silver for Great Britain in men’s 400 metres
Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed his first Olympic medal with silver in a 400 metres final won by American Quincy Hall.
The Wolverhampton athlete was leading into the closing stages when Hall found another gear to snatch gold in a personal-best 43.40.
Hudson-Smith finished four hundredths of a second behind to lower his own European record, with Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga claiming bronze.
Hall’s winning time to beat world silver-medallist Hudson-Smith was good enough for the fourth-fastest in history at 400m.
Hudson-Smith finished last in the final on Olympic debut at Rio 2016, a race won by South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk in what remains a world record time.
The 29-year-old was leading the chase with 50 metres to go as he battled Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards, who was hot on his tail.
But world bronze medallist Hall surged forward in the final 50 metres in a thrilling finish to seal his own maiden Olympic medal.
