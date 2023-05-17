17 May 2023

McGregor’s documentary and Coric’s ice cream love – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
17 May 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 17.

Football

Harry Kane marked mental health awareness week.

Tennis

Ice cream fuelled Borna Coric’s Italian Open progress.

Elise Mertens was seeing the sights in Rome.

Formula One

Drivers’ thoughts were with the people of Emilia Romagna.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen attempted to promote the IPL.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow was feeling grateful.

Rowing

Helen Glover geared up for the European Championships.

MMA

Conor McGregor’s new documentary was out.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Former Pakistani premier Imran Khan says police are surrounding his home

world news

Princess of Wales ‘never expected to become royal but fell in love with William’

news

Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

world news