New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has rejected President Donald Trump’s offer of a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Belichick is widely known as one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time and was a former ally of Trump. However, while he said he was flattered, he made the decision to decline the offer after a Trump-inspired mob invaded the US Capitol last week. The news comes after Trump’s Bedminster golf course was stripped as host of the 2022 PGA Championship.