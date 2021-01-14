Promoter Bob Arum has revealed a location for the undisputed heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua has been agreed.

The two Brits are currently negotiating what would be the biggest fight in British boxing history as they aim to put all four recognised world title belts on the line.

Fury's promoter Arum believes the fight could take place in Jun (Bradley Collyer/PA)

And while a date for the fight is still yet to be decided upon, Arum has confirmed the location is something which has been pencilled in.

"We have a location, that’s true," he told Barbershop Conversations on YouTube.

"We have a location and, as far as the date is confirmed, we haven’t zeroed in on a date.

"It could be as late as June because it would give more time to solve the coronavirus problem. By June, most people will be vaccinated, so it’s possible.

"And then we would do the fight, pay-per-view in the UK and pay-per-view early evening in the United States."

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn revealed last week that the fight is 'unlikely' to take place in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Joshua stopped Pulev in the ninth round last month to pave the way for the Fury fight (Twitter: @MatchroomBoxing)

Joshua fought back in December, knocking out mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev to retain his three world titles.

But Fury has not fought since he stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their fight on February 22, nearly one year ago.