Promoter Eddie Hearn does not believe Tyson Fury's legal dispute with Deontay Wilder will stand in the way of a clash against Anthony Joshua later this year.

Wilder has taken his contractual issue with Fury to court as he bids to force a trilogy fight against The Gypsy King following his seventh round defeat to the Brit in February 2020.

But Fury's promoter Bob Arum has insisted the obligation for them to fight Wilder expired last year and therefore he is now free to face Joshua twice in 2021, something Hearn is on board with.

Fury and Joshua have both publicly declared their desire to fight one another nex (PA)

"He (Arum) is not too concerned," Hearn told Sky Sports. "He feels like the contract is over.

"There is an arbitration going on in that respect. I don't see that as an issue. If there is, Fury has to give Wilder some kind of compensation to take these two fights.

"Again, I can't talk on behalf of Tyson Fury, but the vibe I'm getting from everything I've seen on social media is he isn't giving Deontay Wilder another chance or another shot ever after he said what he said.

"The accusations of him being a cheat. Tampering with his gloves, people putting stuff in his drinks. It was absolutely bizarre. That was actually even more bizarre than 2020 itself."

A bout between Fury and Joshua is being billed as the biggest ever fight in British boxing history.

However, Hearn revealed earlier this week that it is unlikely the first clash between the two Brits will take place in the UK.

"A lot of the travelling I’ve been doing lately is to look at where that fight can be staged as well," he told iFL TV. "We have an agreement [on the financial terms] that was agreed a long time ago and nothing’s changed.

"There have been meetings taking place on where this fight can be held. There’s various countries. I’ve visited a few of them in the last few weeks and days and I think we’re in a good position.

"There’s some wacky stuff. There’s some stuff you’d expect. I know everyone wants it in the UK but at the moment they’re not even allowing boxing. [It’s] unlikely."