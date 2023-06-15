5 key issues for England ahead of the first Ashes Test with Australia

England and Australia are ready to face off once again in the latest chapter of cricket’s oldest rivalry.

Australia ran out 4-0 winners Down Under in 2021-22 in a one-sided contest but find themselves up against opponents revitalised by the inspired leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key issues ahead of the first Test.

Ben Stokes’ left knee

The build-up to the most anticipated Ashes series since 2005 has been dominated by Ben Stokes’ left knee. Barring a solitary over in his stint with Chennai Super Kings in the recent Indian Premier League season, the England captain has not bowled since a flare-up in New Zealand in February. Stokes did not bat or bowl in England’s Test against Ireland at the start of the month and there are understandable doubts over his ability to function as a fourth seamer for England. If he cannot take his share of the load it could imbalance an attack that leans heavily on the 40-year-old James Anderson and 36-year-old Stuart Broad.

How will Australia cope with ‘Bazball’?

Bazball, the shorthand nickname for England’s ultra-attacking approach under coach Brendon McCullum, has seen them operate at a staggering run-rate of 4.85. The gung-ho approach has blown away South Africa, New Zealand and Pakistan over the past year and seen England win 11 of their last 13 Tests. But Australia’s bowling group presents a sterner challenge. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc are an elite pack of seamers, backed up by a spinner in Nathan Lyon who has 487 Test scalps. The noise from the England camp suggests there will be no backward step, but their opponents have the speed, experience and consistency to make things backfire.

The Moeen factor

Jack Leach’s lower-back stress fracture saw an emergency call go out to Moeen Ali. The off-spinning all-rounder, whose last Test came in September 2021, was coaxed out of retirement to join England’s Ashes squad. While Moeen’s white-ball exploits will serve him well in this iteration of the England Test side, filling Leach’s shoes may not be a straightforward task. Leach has been an ever-present first-choice under Stokes, working through over 500 overs and showing an ability to control one end for long periods. Moeen is a more mercurial bowler and his selection automatically changes the profile of the attack. How he copes with long spells in the field after almost two years as a limited-overs specialist remains to be seen but his batting is a clear upgrade on Leach.

All eyes on Crawley

Few players typify the duality of ‘Bazball’ in the way Zak Crawley does. He had an 87.5 strike-rate in 2022 yet his Test average sits stubbornly below 30 as his occasional highs are eroded by low scores. He remains the most controversial pick in the team, but coach McCullum has justified the long rope Crawley has been afforded by saying that his “skillset is not to be a consistent cricketer”. When he gets going, McCullum believes Crawley can win matches for England. A knock of 122 off 111 balls against Pakistan in Rawalpindi was a case in point, but he needs to be at his best to make a defining contribution this summer.

England’s pace attack…lacking pace

In the past year, Stokes has spoken about wanting a 90mph bowler in his side on numerous occasions. And yet, when decision time came, he opted for Stuart Broad ahead of Mark Wood for the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. While the 36-year-old’s nous and experience on this stage cannot be scoffed at, Wood’s exclusion leaves the England bowling line-up lacking in express pace. Broad’s selection could spell trouble for David Warner, who lost that particular head-to-head seven times in 10 innings during the 2019 Ashes.