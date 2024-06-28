5 things England can take away from T20 World Cup

England were outclassed in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, roundly thrashed by an India side who will now take on South Africa in Saturday’s showpiece.

Here PA looks at what the beaten champions can take away from their month in the Caribbean.

Rob Key has decisions to make over the leadership

At the end of England’s dire ODI World Cup last November, director of cricket Rob Key was quick to throw his backing behind head coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler. But there was a notable qualifier to that support when he added: “I feel this should actually be the making of those two as a partnership. If it isn’t, it isn’t, and you move on.”

Now he must decide if the pair have done enough to show they should stay at the helm or if new voices are needed. If he keeps the faith, Key should be quick about saying so otherwise the debate will fester.

Time to say goodbye?

At 37, it could well be time for the experienced Moeen Ali to pass the baton. After 298 caps across all three formats, time seems to have caught up with the popular vice-captain. He was trusted with just nine overs in the tournament and never caught fire with the bat despite three attempts to push him up the order. But he may not be the only player to move along. Jonny Bairstow has been a titan of England’s limited-overs golden years but has not hit the heights since returning from a devastating leg break, Mark Wood may be kept in cotton wool for Test cricket and Chris Jordan may be destined for the franchise circuit.

Be bolder with Brook

It is now blindingly obvious that Harry Brook is the rising star of this England set-up and the time has come to go all in. After playing a peripheral role at the 50-over World Cup last year, he batted too low in the Caribbean, batting at six against Australia and five against South Africa and India. Put simply, the Yorkshireman is too good to be kept out of the game. The next time he lines up in a T20 for England it should be at number three – giving him the time and platform to truly influence the game.

The stakes have risen for The Hundred

Breaking into this England side has been a notoriously tricky enterprise in recent years, though times may be changing. The selection panel will surely be looking for standout performers from the domestic circuit to put their hands up and demand to be part of the next chapter. For the first time in its brief history, it actually feels like The Hundred could serve as a casting call for the national team. Anyone with an eye on the England team should view this year’s competition as the proving ground to press their case. With no more white-ball internationals until September, there has never been a better time to use the competition’s high-profile August slot as a shop window.

Archer’s Ashes needs to happen

England’s Harry Brook, left, walks off the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup second semifinal cricket match between England and India (Ramon Espinosa/AP) ( AP )