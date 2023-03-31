Anjan Luthra resigns as Cricket Scotland chairman
His departure comes following a series of resignations from Cricket Scotland’s anti-racism and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion advisory group earlier in the week over perceived lack of progress intackling racism.
Luthra faced criticism after he claimed last week that progress was being made, leading to four members of the advisory group resigning.
A short statement on the Cricket Scotland website said: “Cricket Scotland can announce that Anjan Luthra has resigned as chair with immediate effect. The organisation thanks Anjan for his hard work and input during his time as chair.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox