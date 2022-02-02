Ashley Giles stands down as England managing director

Ashley Giles has stepped down from his role as managing director of England men’s cricket.

The former Test spinner has paid the price for a disastrous Ashes series, which ended in a 4-0 defeat, and followed a poor 2021 where England lost nine of their 15 Tests and suffered a semi-final defeat in the T20 World Cup in November.

Giles was appointed at the end of 2018, replacing Sir Andrew Strauss, who has agreed to step in on an interim basis and put arrangements in place for next month’s three-Test series in the West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

An ECB statement read: “Ashley Giles is standing down as Managing Director, England Men’s Cricket.

“Ashley is leaving after three years in the role during which England Men became 50-over World Champions and are currently ranked the world’s best T20I side, 2nd in ODIs and 4th for Tests.

“Sir Andrew Strauss has agreed to step into the role on an interim basis and will put in place arrangements for the forthcoming West Indies Tour, while the search begins for a full-time replacement.”

Giles and head coach Chris Silverwood submitted their report on England’s Ashes failures to chair of the ECB cricket committee and former captain Strauss last week.

Strauss has made his recommendations to the board at a meeting on Wednesday and Silverwood’s future, as well as batting coach Graeme Thorpe, has yet to be decided.

Giles said: “I’d like to thank everyone for the support they’ve given me, particularly all the staff and the players, as well as the board for giving me this opportunity.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances. This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales.

“Despite these challenges, over the past three years, we have become 50-over world champions, the top ranked T20I side in the world, we remain (the) fourth ranked Test team and our under-19s have just reached the World Cup final for the first time in 24 years. I wish all our players and staff great success for the future.

“I’m now looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge.”

ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison added: “I’m extremely grateful to Ashley for his commitment and contribution to England men’s cricket over the last three years.

“Under his leadership the teams have scored some notable results, most memorably the dramatic victory in the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, while dealing with some of the most challenging times English cricket has ever been through.

“He’s highly respected throughout the game and has made a huge contribution to the ECB and England men’s cricket.

“Off the back of a disappointing men’s Ashes this winter we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our Test team to succeed.”