Australia cricket captain Tim Paine speaks about abuse thrown at India’s visiting cricketers
Australian cricket captain Tim Paine has said the racist abuse aimed towards Indian player Mohammed Siraj in their test match this week is 'bitterly disappointing'.
Paine added he and the Australian team stand with Siraj and the rest of the Indian team.
Sign up to our newsletter
Paine said: "It's bitterly disappointing. Cricket Australia (CA) and certainly the Australian cricket team don't condone any sort of abuse particularly racial abuse. I wanted to let the Indian team know we were with them on that. It's not condoned by any of us. We're really disappointed that happened when a team has come to Australia and we want it to stop.
"I just wanted to make sure the Indian boys knew that we are also against it and we support them."
Officials are taking action against the people in the crowd responsible for the abuse.
CA boss Nick Hockley has said bans for an 'indefinite period of time' could be handed out.
India's captain, Ajinkya Rahane, added he and his team were 'really upset' about the incident.
He said: “Officials are taking action. What happened was not acceptable at all. It should not happen anywhere in the world. We were really upset about it.”
The three-day match ended in a draw on Monday which means the series is level at 1-1. The third test to decide the series will begin on January 15.