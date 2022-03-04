04 March 2022

Australia great Shane Warne dies aged 52

By NewsChain Sport
04 March 2022

Australia great Shane Warne, one of the finest bowlers of all time who revived the art of leg-spin, has died aged 52 following a suspected heart attack.

Warne – a larger-than-life character whose 708 Test wickets has only been surpassed by contemporary rival and fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan – could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” a statement from his management company read.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine set ablaze by Russian strike and now under Putin’s control

world news

BBC ‘blocked in Russia’ as Kremlin seeks to control Western news outlets

world news

Former Australia wicketkeeper and England selector Rod Marsh dies aged 74

world news