Ben Stokes ‘remains on track’ to captain England in Pakistan Test series

Ben Stokes has been given the green light to captain England’s Test tour of Pakistan next month but he is still unlikely to bowl at the start of the series.

Stokes missed his side’s last three matches against Sri Lanka after tearing his hamstring while playing for Northern Superchargers on August 11 and has stepped up his recovery in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old has been back in the nets ahead of final scans on the injury, with the results showing he is on track to lead his side out in Multan on October 7.

But it appears increasingly likely that he will operate as a specialist batter, with England unwilling to take any risks over the long-term health of their skipper.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “England Men’s Test captain Ben Stokes today underwent planned scans on the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

“The results of the scans were positive and confirmed that his recovery, since sustaining the injury six-and-a-half weeks ago, remains on track to participate in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan.”

Stokes oversaw a 3-0 clean sweep in Pakistan two years ago – his first overseas assignment after taking over from Joe Root – and his presence will be a major boost to England’s prospects.

It will, though, restrict England’s options in terms of balancing the team.

With his ability to take up a place in the top six as well as shouldering some of the seam bowling burden removed, the make-up of the attack is likely to be a compromise.

Speaking to Sky Sports during England’s ODI victory over Australia at Durham on Tuesday, Stokes said: “Rehab has gone really well. But there’s a lot more than just my hamstring that I need to get back firing and working up again in terms of bowling, because you use everything.

“I need to get that all right to make sure that I don’t do any damage to other parts of my body. It was a hamstring tear which sneaked into my tendon, that’s why it takes a week or two longer than a normal hammy.”