Brave decision looks familiar for David Warner in The Hundred

Australian opening batsman David Warner has rejoined Southern Brave for the inaugural The Hundred

Southern Brave had just two slots to fill and managed to secure Warner, who was a first-round pick by the franchise in the 2019 draft for the 2020 tournament before the batsman dropped out due to other commitments.

The 34-year-old was one of only 10 overseas players in the draft, which took place on Monday, with the highest available reserve price of £100,000 and was the third pick.

“To be able to bring David back into the fold is a huge boost for our team,” Southern Brave men’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene said.

“We were so excited when we grabbed him in the first draft, so it’s great to have him back.”

Southern Brave have also signed Warwickshire slow left-armer Briggs, while the women’s side have added England spinner Sophia Dunkley.

Australia’s David Warner has signed for The Hundred team Southern Brave (PA Wire)

Lancashire fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, who has played four one-day internationals and six T20 internationals for England, was signed by the Oval Invincibles. Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover and Jordan Clark have also signed for the Invincibles.

Australia Women’s vice-captain Rachael Haynes, recently named her country’s ODI player of the year, will captain the Oval-based women’s side and will be joined by England’s Mady Villiers.

Trent Rockets were able to secure the signings of Samit Patel and Holland international Timm Van Der Gugten in the draft.

Experienced Nottinghamshire all-rounder Patel has high hopes for the Rockets, whose squad includes England captain Joe Root.

“We’ve got an incredible squad and I’ve got high hopes for us this year when we take to the field,” Patel said.

New head coach Andy Flower made the draft picks after taking over from Steven Fleming, with Sarah Glenn, Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland joining the women’s squad.

West Indies star Nicholas Pooran and South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada were among 10 new arrivals for Manchester Originals.

The Originals had 10 slots to fill as teams completed their men’s squads and got the top pick, which they used to bring in 25-year-old wicketkeeper Pooran, who has averaged 49.05 in 25 ODIs for the West Indies and 21.23 in 24 T20s.

Rabada, also 25, last month became only the eighth South African to reach 200 Test wickets, needing only 44 matches to do it.

With so many slots to fill, head coach Simon Katich also snapped up Jamie Overton, Harry Gurney, Shadab Khan, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson and Tom Hartley.

The new faces join Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, who were retained from last year’s squad after the inaugural season was postponed.

Women’s team head coach Paul Shaw added England bowler Sophie Ecclestone to his squad, which now stands at 13. The Originals’ women’s team are due to open the new competition against the Invincibles on July 21.

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has been drafted by London Spirit.

The 35-year-old, who played 13 Tests, 120 ODIs and 38 T20Is for England, was selected along with Hampshire’s Chris Wood.

Tammy Beaumont, who scored 71 runs in England’s ODI victory over New Zealand on Tuesday, has also been drafted for the women’s team.

Olly Stone will team up with England team-mate Ben Stokes after he was named in Northern Superchargers’ squad.

Stone, who took four wickets in just his second Test appearance in England’s recent defeat against India in Chennai, was included among five draft picks.

Fast bowlers’ Matthew Potts and Matthew Fisher also enter the fray, with Harry Brook and Callum Parkinson rounding out the men’s outfit. Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch is set to skipper the Superchargers.

England all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards, and Australia duo, Alyssa Healy and Nicola Carey, have been added to the women’s squad.

Meanwhile, West Indies all-rounder and second pick Kieron Pollard was drafted by Welsh Fire.

Australia’s Jhye Richardson (centre) has been drafted by the Welsh Fire (PA Archive)

Pollard, who has scored more than 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, is joined by Australian paceman Jhye Richardson.

The duo replace Australia duo Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc, who decided against playing in this year’s event.

Jake Ball, Ian Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matthew Critchley and David Lloyd have also been picked by Welsh Fire.

England spinner Bryony Smith and Australian T20 World Cup winners Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Jess Jonassen are confirmed for the women’s side.