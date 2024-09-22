Brydon Carse relishing life back in England fold after betting ban

Brydon Carse is revelling being back for England just weeks after returning from a three-month ban for historical breaches of betting rules.

The Durham fast bowler missed a significant chunk of the season after accepting charges of placing 303 bets on various cricket matches – none of which he featured in – between 2017 and 2019.

While his hopes of a Test debut this summer went up in smoke, Carse was permitted to continue training and 16 days after his suspension ended on August 28 he was back playing international cricket.

Carse, halfway through a two-year England central contract, has taken five wickets in three outings – one T20 and two ODIs – against Australia this month and is happy to be back in the fold.

“It’s been brilliant,” said Carse, who was hit with a 16-month sanction in late May, 13 of which were suspended. “The last three weeks have been very pleasing for me to be back playing.

“All I’ve had from everyone is a full backing and full support and I’m just looking forward to playing as much cricket in an England shirt going forward.”

How highly England think of Carse has been emphasised by his call-up for England’s three-match Test tour to Pakistan next month.

As well as giving England another 90mph option alongside Gus Atkinson and Olly Stone, Carse also offers useful runs down the order and made a century on his comeback match for Durham last month.

“I think it’s quite evident that the mantra that England are trying to play their Test cricket is probably shifting and trying to play a couple of bowlers that can bowl with extra pace,” said Carse.

“If you’re asking me what my role is going to be in Pakistan, it’s going to be short, sharp bursts, bowl quickly and get the ball to reverse.”

Carse made his 20th white-ball appearance for England on Saturday and had a mixed bag as he finished with three for 75 as Australia went 2-0 up in the five-match series with a 68-run win at Headingley.

The South Africa-born 29-year-old leaked 63 in his first six overs but did account for Australia danger man Travis Head in that spell before taking two wickets in two balls toward the back end.

Carse has been frequently likened to Liam Plunkett, who excelled in the tricky middle overs during England’s white-ball resurgence up to and including their World Cup triumph in 2019.

Joe Root dubbed him ‘Junior Plunkett’ after he was called up to their 2023 World Cup squad in India, but Carse himself shied away from the tag, insisting he was his own man.

“I think the only time I hear about that role is in the media,” added Carse. “I’m not getting told that by the coaches or by fellow team-mates. To be honest, it’s something I haven’t really thought about.

“I’ve got certain attributes that I think I can bring towards the team and I’m not going to rule out bowling in the (first 10-over) powerplay. I’ve had a couple of good spells in the powerplay.

“I was probably a little bit expensive to what I would’ve liked (at Headingley), but ultimately I’m going to try and take wickets for the team because that is my role.”

England lost the first two Ashes Tests last year before rebounding to claim a 2-2 draw and they are staring down the barrel now, needing to win at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday to keep the series alive.

“There’s still a lot of cricket left in the series,” added Carse ahead of the third ODI at his home ground.

“There’s a group of players in there that are desperate to turn around (Saturday’s) performance and put a good one up at Durham.”