Chris Woakes says newcomer Gus Atkinson making Test cricket look ‘quite easy’

Chris Woakes claimed his new England team-mate Gus Atkinson is making life as a Test seamer look “quite easy” after the pair combined to knock over the West Indies on day one at Edgbaston.

The two bowlers dovetailed as the tourists were bowled out for 282 on day one of the third Test, Atkinson battering down the door with pace as he picked up four for 67 and Woakes weaving his way to three for 69.

Woakes was able to lean on the experiences of 51 caps and 11 years, not to mention the advantage of playing on his home ground, but for Atkinson it was simply the continuation of a charmed start to his breakthrough.

The 26-year-old has now collected 20 scalps in just five innings since being handed his debut earlier this month, showing a natural aptitude for the stage.

“He’s making it look quite easy isn’t he? Credit to him, he has come in and bowled really well,” said Woakes.

“He came in at Lord’s and did fantastically well, got his rewards, and he’s also done it now on back-to-back flat wickets. Trent Bridge was hard work for the seamers last week, especially in the beating sun on day two, but he’s really showcased his skills.

“He’s got the ability to swing the ball and a good wobble seam, he’s got some pace behind him so he can use the short-ball ploy well. He looks the all-round bowler.”

He's making it look quite easy isn't he? Credit to him, he has come in and bowled really well.

Woakes, 35, has grown into his role as the wise old head of the bowling group in the days since James Anderson’s retirement. There had been some suggestion that England could rest him with an unassailable 2-0 lead already in the bag, with the likes of Dillon Pennington and Matthew Potts in the wings, but he had no intention of sitting out.

“There was no discussion around that with management. Whenever the captain or coach come to you and say they’re keen for you to play, once you get the nod it’s hard to say you don’t fancy it,” he said.

“I’m just pleased to put three back-to-back Tests together. I probably came in a bit undercooked to the series, I didn’t feel great at Lord’s but as the series has gone on I’ve picked up more rhythm.

“I’ve tried to be less tentative and more confident with my skills and showcase that a little more.”

West Indian spirits were raised as England stuttered to 38 for three in a short eight-over burst before the close, Jayden Seales striking twice and Alzarri Joseph chipping in as Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and nightwatcher Mark Wood perished to leave the home side trailing by 244.

Jason Holder, who made a measured 59 with the bat, took a pair of smart catches at slip to ensure the Windies landed their blows before the end of the day.

“It was a bonus to get three wickets. We played that passage really well,” he said.

“At that stage the runs are irrelevant, we could just attack. With 40 mins to bowl you can run in and give everything you can. It’s really set up for a nice one now.”