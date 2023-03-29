Durham sign Australian spinner Matt Kuhnemann for 2023 season

Durham have announced the signing of Australian spinner Matt Kuhnemann for the 2023 season.

The 26-year-old made his Test debut against India last month, taking nine wickets in the three-match series including a best of five for 16 in the second Test at Indore.

Kuhnemann has taken 44 wickets in 16 first-class matches and 27 in 36 T20 appearances, where he represents Brisbane Heat in the BBL.

“I am really excited to be joining Durham for the upcoming county season,” Kuhnemann said on the Durham website.

“I look forward to playing with some world-class players and contributing to some wins for the club throughout the summer. I can’t wait to get over there and meet everyone.”

Kuhnemann’s arrival at Durham comes as a replacement for Todd Murphy, who is unavailable for the first block of LV= Insurance County Championship matches.

Durham remain hopeful right-arm off-break bowler Murphy, 22, will be able to join the club for the second part of the season following the Ashes, depending on clearance from Cricket Australia who are managing his workload.

Durham director of cricket Marcus North said: “We were keen to bring in a spinner that will enable us to further strengthen and balance our Championship side and with the signing of Matt, that now helps us to be effective in all conditions.

“We are obviously disappointed that Todd Murphy will not be joining us in the early part of the season as planned, but we look forward to welcoming him to the club later in the summer.”