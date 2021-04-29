ECB works with Lord’s Taverners to launch £2m initiative in disability cricket

The England and Wales Cricket Board has teamed up with the Lord’s Taverners to launch a new £2million initiative in disability cricket.

The project will see the Super 1s disability cricket programme expanded to every county in England and Wales with table cricket also developed.

Super 1s is a programme run by the Lord’s Taverners, the cricket-orientated youth and disability sports charity, in conjunction with county boards. It offers disabled people aged 12-25 the chance to play regular competitive cricket and an opportunity for participants to interact with their peers, improving mental and physical well-being.

Super 1s provides cricketing opportunities for disabled young people

It is currently available in 20 counties, as well as Scotland, and this will now expand to 39 counties as a result of the collaboration with the ECB.

Table cricket is a version of the game aimed at eight to 18 year olds that is played around a table tennis table. It allows people with more limiting disabilities a chance to engage in the sport. It is currently played by more than 8,800 young people at 357 schools across the UK.

David Gower, a former England captain and president of the Lord’s Taverners, said: “This partnership is a true game-changer for the Taverners and disability cricket.

“This is the largest investment by a cricket board into a disability specific programme and to work with the ECB is an incredible honour.

Table cricket is a version of the game played around a table tennis table

“The charity’s work has proved life-changing for so many participants and we’re very excited about the opportunity to bring our work to young people in every county across the country.”

Nick Pryde, director of participation and growth at ECB said: “We’re committed to making cricket as inclusive and diverse as possible and this partnership will be a big driving force towards that.

“Bringing Super 1s to every county really will change lives. It’s a fantastic way to increase accessibility and show that cricket can be a game for everyone.”